CAREY — Pamela Sue Stewart, died Aug. 6, 2022, at her “retirement barn” in Carey surrounded by her loving family. She was 71.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay St., Carey. An 11 a.m. funeral is Friday at the funeral home and burial will follow in Knoll Crest Cemetery.