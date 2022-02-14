Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Otto Smith, of Findlay, died peacefully Feb. 11, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, with his loving wife by his side following an extended illness. He was 87.

Services honoring Otto’s life will be observed privately by his family, with his good friend, Pastor Chet Conley, officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, with military graveside services conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice or 50 North and may be sent to the funeral home.

