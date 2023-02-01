FOREST — Otis Colbert, age 74, of Forest, died Jan. 29, 2023, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com

