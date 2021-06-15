Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Oscar Howard, age 79, of rural Nevada, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

A funeral service for Oscar Howard is 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Ray LaSalle officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 12-1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Foundation and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

