Opal J. Williams, age 82, of Harpster, passed away at 9:03 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Opal J. Williams is 11 a.m. Thursday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will be at Little Sandusky Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

