Obit Eric J. Hanson

FOREST — Eric J. Hanson, of Forest, died June 19, 2021, at OSU Medical Center. He was 54.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, with a service starting at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Arnold Glen Martin officiating. Interment will be held in Hueston Cemetery.

