Obit: William Sandridge, 82

C. William “Bill” Sandridge passed away to his heavenly home at age 82.

It was Bill’s wish to be cremated with no service and no visitation. Also it was his desire to have no condolences, flowers or memorials. Instead take a wife or hubby out to eat or to a movie, and remember to enjoy every day!

