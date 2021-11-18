Obit William Adams

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















William Adams

William Richard “Rick” Adams, age 92, of Nevada, passed away at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for William R. Adams will be private with burial at Nevada Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Angeline School of Opportunity and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!