Obit Wesley Davis

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wesley Davis

FOREST — Wesley Boyd Davis, 54, of Forest, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Marion General Hospital with his wife and children by his side.

A private memorial service for Wes is Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, in Forest, with burial to follow at Patterson Cemetery.

The family asks that friends make donations to the Riverdale varsity baseball team or the donor’s choice, in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843, in lieu of sending flowers. Visit shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute, send a condolence or share a memory.

The Davis family would like to thank everyone for the countless prayers and outpouring of love and support shown during this most difficult time. The family invites all to join them in a casual celebration of life gathering to be held at the Riverdale High School baseball field from 3-6 p.m. Sunday. A brief formal service in memory of Wes will take place at 5 p.m.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Wes was born Nov. 14, 1966, in Kenton, to Boyd and Roberta (Burris) Davis. In 1994, Wes married Christine (Stauffer), the love of his life, who survives him, along with a daughter, Lauryn, and a son, Brock.

In addition to his wife and children, Wes is survived by his father, Boyd Davis; siblings Bobbi Pees and Brad (Michelle) Davis; in-laws Gary and Kay Stauffer, Jolene (Kevin) Born and Gina (Ryan) Rogers; nephews and nieces Joel (Natasha) Kieffer, Weston Kieffer, Miles (Hannah) Kieffer, Bailey Pees, Molly Pees, Gracen Rogers, December Davis, Carly Rogers, Braden Davis and Emily Pees; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.

Wes was preceded in death by a daughter, Lily Davis; and his mother, Roberta Davis.

He was a longtime resident of Forest and proud member of the community, which he cared for deeply. Wes graduated from Riverdale High School in 1985 and was active in several sports, with baseball being his love, 4-H and FFA. He often shared with others that FFA is where he gained valuable leadership skills that he put into use over the course of his life.

After high school, Wes continued to pursue his love of learning by attending The Ohio State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. While in college, Wes was a member of the Alpha Gamma Sigma fraternity and was an active participant in intramural sports. Having never met a stranger, Wes developed many longstanding friendships from his time on campus.

Wes was a well known member of the community in Forest and an avid sports fan. His love of sports and community was evident in his active involvement with area youth and the organizations in which he created a lasting impact upon. Wes coached high school baseball for Riverdale Local Schools for over 20 years and was a founding member of the Riverdale Youth Baseball program. He also was a proud member and secretary for the Riverdale Education Foundation.

On the weekends, Wes was often found on the football field officiating high school and college games. He received the “Bud Giannetto” award given by the Hancock County Sports Hall of Fame and received a 30-year pin for his many years of service as a sports official. Wes was the current president of the Findlay Football Officials Association. Due to his deep love of athletics and ensuring that the legacy of others lived on, he worked diligently to create and make the Hardin County Sports Hall of Fame a reality.

Wes loved attending sporting events, especially when watching his children compete. He could be found in the stands always wearing his “Riverdale blue” at cheer competitions, football, basketball and baseball games alike. Wes was extremely proud of his children and ensured they knew this on and off the field. Family was something that meant more to Wes than anything.

His family describe him as being loving, strong, smart, ambitious, fair, a handyman, historian, constantly busy, always full of life, having had an infectious smile and one of a kind. Wes enjoyed putting his handyman skills to work in their home, camping, attending professional sporting events, managing his fantasy football teams, and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends.

While growing up, Wes spent Sundays at the Heritage Christian Union Church and continued to worship in the place he felt was his home.

He also was employed by the village of Ada as the village supervisor.

Wes was passionate about his community and always wanted to make a difference in any way he could. He always referred to the quote when living his life, “To leave the world a little better than you found it. That’s the best a man can ever do.”