Obit Wayne Bell

Wayne Bell

HOLLAND, Mich. — Wayne Bell, age 77, of Holland, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family after a long battle with heart disease.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at the Dykstra Funeral Home Mulder Chapel, 188 W, 32nd St., Holland. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Hospice. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com