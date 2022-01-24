Home Obituaries Obit Virginia McKee

Obit Virginia McKee

Posted on January 24, 2022
FOREST — Virginia McKee, of Forest (Patterson), died at her residence Jan. 19, 2022. She was 75.

A graveside services is 12:30 p.m. today at Patterson Cemetery, Forest with Pastor Dennis Livingston officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon today at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

