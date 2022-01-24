Obit Virginia McKee

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Virginia McKee, of Forest (Patterson), died at her residence Jan. 19, 2022. She was 75.

A graveside services is 12:30 p.m. today at Patterson Cemetery, Forest with Pastor Dennis Livingston officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon today at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!