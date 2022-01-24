Obit Virginia McKee Posted on January 24, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Virginia McKee, of Forest (Patterson), died at her residence Jan. 19, 2022. She was 75. A graveside services is 12:30 p.m. today at Patterson Cemetery, Forest with Pastor Dennis Livingston officiating. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon today at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!