Obit Virginia Gillen

Virginia Gillen

TIFFIN — Virginia L. Gillen, 88, of Tiffin, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Francis Home.

Her funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Matthew Rader officiating. A Rosary will be prayed 30 minutes before Mass. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883. Attendees are encouraged to dress casual.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, Calvert Catholic Schools or to St Francis Home for activities, planting with Dawn or the physical therapy department.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com

