Obit Vicki Kitzler

CAREY — Vicki Lynn Kitzler, age 67, a lifelong resident of Carey, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital, in Findlay, following a brief illness.

Her family will greet friends from 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey, with the Rev. John Bamman, OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dorcas Carey Public Library and may be sent to the care of the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Vicki’s family. Condolences may be expressed to them by visiting StombaughBatton.com.

