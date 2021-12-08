Obit Tony Maag

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Tony Maag

FOREST — Tony R. Maag, age 65, of Upper Sandusky, died Dec. 5, 2021, t his residence.

He was born Jan. 27, 1956, in Lima to Harold Maag and Ruby (Mike) Watkins Maag Southward.

His father is deceased. His mother survives in Forest along with his children, Heidi (Jeremy) Perkins, Forest; and, Brandon Maag, Kenton; grandchildren Dylon (Chelsea) Perkins, Kenton; Brooke (Zac) Morris, Florida; Gage Perkins, Forest; and Colten Perkins, Forest; great-grandchildren Addison Perkins and Maui Morris; brothers Jeff (Marlene) Maag, Clyde; and Steve Maag, Forest; and a sister Melanie Wonder, Bascom.

He was a 1974 graduate of Riverdale High School.

Mr Maag was a Vietnam veteran having served in the U.S. Army. r. Maag was a self-employed truck driver and then worked at Guardian Industries, Upper Sandusky, and retired from Precision Strip, Kenton.

He enjoyed golfing, football, his dog Oscar, visiting casinos and playing scratch off tickets. Most importantly was his family, especially his grandchildren.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

