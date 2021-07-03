Obit Todd Pool

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Todd Pool

Todd J. Pool, 55, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:29 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center of Findlay.

A memorial service for Todd Pool is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Harpster United Methodist Church with the Rev. Soo-Hea Park officiating. A celebration of life gathering is Wednesday at the dining hall at the Wyandot County Fairgrounds. The family wishes that attire be casual for the gathering.

