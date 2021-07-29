Obit Timothy Haley

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Timothy R. Haley, of Forest, died at his residence July 26, 2021. He was 74.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday in Hueston Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by McVitty VFW Post No. 1182 and American Legion Post No. 259, both of Forest; and AMVETS Post No. 1994 of Kenton.

