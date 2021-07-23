Obit Thomas Morehart Sr.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thomas Morehart Sr.

Thomas “Tom” M. Morehart Sr., age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his home in Upper Sandusky, surrounded by family.

Funeral services for Thomas M. Morehart Sr. are private, with Pastor Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Christian Center, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

