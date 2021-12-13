Obit Terry Stroud

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Terry Stroud

Terry R. Stroud, age 67, of Bucyrus, passed away at 1:23 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Ohio Health Grant Medical Center, Columbus.

Funeral services for Terry Stroud are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery. Visitations are one hour before service time on Wednesday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

