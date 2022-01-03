Obit Teresa Brown

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Teresa Brown

Teresa S. Brown, age 57, of Harpster, passed away at 12:54 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at her home in Harpster.

Visitation for Teresa Brown is 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!