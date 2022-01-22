Obit Susan Segrist

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















WAUSEON — Susan Elaine (Shull) Segrist, age 64, of Archbold, passed away peacefully Jan. 20, 2022, at the hospice facility in Defiance.

The Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered to friends and family at www.grisierfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!