Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Steven Guckiean, of Bloomville, died unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at home following a brief illness and a lifelong battle with diabetes. He was 40.

Visiting hours will be held in Guckiean’s honor from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey.