Obit Shirley Groves

Shirley Ann Groves

BUCYRUS — Shirley Ann Groves, 81, of Bucyrus, died July 17, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living after a long battle with cancer.

A graveside service for Shirley is 10:30 a.m. Friday, in Nevada Cemetery with Pastor Mike Greenler officiating. Memorial contributions may be made payable to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Donations may be given to Wise Funeral Service at 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, OH 44820.

Memories and photos may be shared on Shirley’s tribute page at wisefuneral.com.

