Obit Shirley Bond

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Shirley A. Bond, of Gahanna and formerly of Upper Sandusky and Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island, South Carolina, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 16, 2021, in Dublin.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. We will be celebrating the life and talents of our mother/ grandmother/ sister and would like you to join us in sharing memories.

The family requests that masks be worn while in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating in her name, to either Columbus Humane Animal Shelter or Nationwide Children’s Hospital and memorials may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!