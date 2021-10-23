Obit Shirley Bond

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Shirley Bond

Shirley A. Bond, Gahanna, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, and Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island, South Carolina, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 16, 2021, in Dublin.

A visitation is 1-3 p.m. Nov. 6 will be at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. The family will be celebrating the life and talents of its mother/grandmother/sister and would like family and friends to join in sharing memories. The family requests that masks be worn while in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donors to consider donating in her name, to either Columbus Humane Animal Shelter or Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Memorials may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com

