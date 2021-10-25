Obit Sheryl Gohl

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sheryl Gohl

Sheryl L. Gohl, age 78, of Upper Sandusky died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Livingston officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service Wednesday, all at the funeral home.

Visit BringmanClark.com to send a condolence, share a memory, or view the life tribute.

Memorial donations may be made to USHS music department, Westbrook Assisted Living, Kindred Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

