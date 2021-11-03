Obit Sheldon Lahr

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sheldon Lahr

BELLEFONTAINE — Sheldon Miller “Shel” Lahr, 70, of Lakeview, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 27, 2021, at LeConte Medical Center, Sevierville, Tennessee.

Per his request, there will be no formal service. A celebration of Shel’s life is 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at The Landing Tavern.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Lahr family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!