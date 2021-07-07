Home Obituaries Obit Sabastian Farthing

Obit Sabastian Farthing

Posted on July 7, 2021
Sabastian Farthing

FOREST — Sabastian Roy Farthing, age 22, of Forest, died at 5:15 a.m. Saturday July 3, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Patterson Cemetery.

Visit shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

