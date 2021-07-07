Obit Sabastian Farthing Posted on July 7, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Sabastian Farthing FOREST — Sabastian Roy Farthing, age 22, of Forest, died at 5:15 a.m. Saturday July 3, 2021, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Patterson Cemetery. Visit shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!