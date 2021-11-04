Obit Royal Kear

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Royal Kear

FINDLAY — Royal Preston Kear died Nov. 1, 2021, at The Heritage, Findlay. He was 96.

Donations in Royal’s name may be made to the College First Church of God Building Fund, the University of Findlay Mazza Museum or the University of Findlay.

A funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Monday at Wharton First Church of God in Wharton, with visitation one hour and 30 minutes before services at The Dwelling Place (next to the church). Pastor David Odegard will officiate, and burial will follow at Weaver Cemetery in Bairdstown.

Online condolences may be expressed at coldrencrates.com

