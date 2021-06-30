Obit Roslyn J. Ruehle

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Roslyn J. Ruehle, 93, currently of Cary, North Carolina, and formerly of Findlay and Columbus, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Transitions Hospice of Raleigh, North Carolina.

A funeral service, conducted by the Robert Cochran, First Lutheran Church of Findlay, is noon Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316. Burial will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery near McCutchenville. The family will receive guests from 11 a.m. to noon before the service at the funeral home.

