Obit Rosa Thiel

Rosa Thiel

Rosa Mae (Smith) Thiel, age 86, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Upper Sandusky.

Rosa was born July 9, 1935, in Hopewell, Kentucky to Earl and Esther (Bradford) Smith, both of whom are deceased. She married Marcus E. Thiel on Sept. 29, 1956, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, and he passed away on Sept. 30, 2004.

She is survived by her children, Tina Thiel-Krock, of Upper Sandusky; Matthew (Brenda) Thiel, of Upper Sandusky; John Thiel, of Upper Sandusky; and Steven (Donna) Thiel, of Findlay; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Kristi) Thiel, Jacob (Kerri) Thiel, Rachel (Ted) Beitler, Marcus Thiel, Curtis (Carrie) Thiel, Emily (Cam) Warner, and Benjamin (Sarah) Thiel; and 15 great-grandchildren, Grady and Savannah Thiel; Nash and Ellie Thiel; Theo and Maggie Mae Beitler; Zoey and Olivia Thiel; Grace, Joseph, Gabriel and Daniel Warner; and Emery, Isaiah and Jack Thiel.



Rosa also is survived by her siblings, Evelyn (John) Swanberg, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Charlie (Vicki) Smith, of Carey; Dave (Pat) Smith, of Upper Sandusky; LaFern (Mike) Feuerstein, of Marion, Indiana; LaVern (Niru) Idgunji, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; Laurie (Justin) Wagner, of Upper Sandusky; and Dan (Ruth) Smith, of Upper Sandusky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Dennis Krock; and siblings Marylou Gamber, Shirley Swanberg, Joy Stager and Yvonne Smith.



Rosa was a homemaker and she helped her husband Marcus manage the family farm. She also had worked at First Citizens National Bank and also at McDonald’s, both in Upper Sandusky.

She was a member since 1956 of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kirby, where she was a Catholic Ladies of Columbia member, and a member at one time of the Rosary Altar Society.



She enjoyed quilting and was one of the original members of the Wyandot Piecemakers Quilt Club, where they quilted various pieces for local organizations fundraising projects.



She will be remembered for her love for her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Graveside services for Rosa Thiel are 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Kirby, with Father Conrad Sutter, OFM Conv. officiating. A celebration of life gathering for Rosa will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.