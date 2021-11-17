Obit Ronald Renauro

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ronald Renauro

Rev. Ronald A. Renauro, age 83, of London, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the London Health and Rehabilitation Center in London.

Funeral services for Rev. Ronald Renauro are 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Timothy Compton officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

