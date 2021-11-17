Obit Ronald Renauro Posted on November 17, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Ronald Renauro Rev. Ronald A. Renauro, age 83, of London, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at the London Health and Rehabilitation Center in London. Funeral services for Rev. Ronald Renauro are 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Timothy Compton officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351. Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!