Obit Rodney McDermott

Rodney E. McDermott, 53, formerly of Sycamore, passed away Sept. 18, 2021, after a battle with COVID pneumonia. He was working and residing in Turlock, California.

Rodney is survived by his pup, Isabella; his two sisters, Robin (Darren) Johnson, of Concord Township; and Rhonda (Rudi) Goeldi, of Akron; his niece, Ellza (Tyler) Tesny; and nephew Willis (Gabrielle) Hines, both of Painesville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wanda McDermott; and a brother-in-law, Willis Hines III.

Rodney attended Wynford High School and Pioneer Joint Vocational School.

His love of cars, boats and motorcycles led him to be a mechanic for much of his life.

Embracing the wandering spirit he inherited from his parents, Rodney lived and worked in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Ohio and California. He would often be found on a warm, sunny day, enjoying a Harley ride by himself or with friends. The only down-side to his motorcycle was he could not take his beloved dog, Isabella, with him on rides.

A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Wildwood Chapel, 7296 TH 51, Upper Sandusky, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

(Pd.103021)