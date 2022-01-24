Obit Robert Niederkohr

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Robert Niederkohr

Robert J. Niederkohr, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his home in Upper Sandusky.

A memorial service for Robert J. Niederkohr is 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. The family would prefer that masks be worn for services

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Upper Sandusky Parks Department, Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or Salem St. Joseph Heritage Society can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!