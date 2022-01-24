Obit Robert Niederkohr Posted on January 24, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Robert Niederkohr Robert J. Niederkohr, age 69, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his home in Upper Sandusky. A memorial service for Robert J. Niederkohr is 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. The family would prefer that masks be worn for services In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Upper Sandusky Parks Department, Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or Salem St. Joseph Heritage Society can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!