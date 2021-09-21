Obit Robert Lewis

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Robert Lewis

CAREY — Robert O. “Robby” Lewis, age 22, of Carey, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at home following a recent battle with drug addiction.

His family will greet friends from 4–8 p.m. Thursday at the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey. Services honoring his life also will be held there at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Cynthia Morrison officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Firelands Counseling and Recovery Services of Wyandot County, 97 Houpt Drive, Suite W, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351, to try and help others battling with drug addiction.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Robby’s family. Condolences may be expressed to them by visiting StombaughBatton.com

