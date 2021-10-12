Obit Robert Kilbride

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Robert Kilbride

Robert Kilbride, of Upper Sandusky, died Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. He was 60.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Williamson officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service Thursday.

