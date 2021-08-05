Obit Robert Gaietto

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Robert D. “Bob” Gaietto, of rural Sycamore, died at 11:29 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the Ohio State University James Cancer Center, Columbus. He was 67.

A funeral service for Mr. Gaietto is 10 a.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

