Obit Richard Rall Posted on July 9, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Richard Rall SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Maurice Rall announces his passing July 3, 2021, in Irvine, California. A vigil will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, at Reis Family Mortuary, 991 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo 93401. The funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. (10 a.m. PDT) Friday at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, followed by burial at Old Mission Cemetery, San Luis Obispo. The Mass can be live streamed at masslivestream.com/churches/missionsanluisobispo. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!