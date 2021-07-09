Obit Richard Rall

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Richard Rall

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Maurice Rall announces his passing July 3, 2021, in Irvine, California.

A vigil will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, at Reis Family Mortuary, 991 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo 93401. The funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. (10 a.m. PDT) Friday at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, followed by burial at Old Mission Cemetery, San Luis Obispo. The Mass can be live streamed at masslivestream.com/churches/missionsanluisobispo.

