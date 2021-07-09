Obit Richard Funkhouser Posted on July 9, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Richard Funkhouser CAREY — Richard (Dick) Neal Funkhouser, age 83, of Vanlue, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, in Columbus, after a brief battle with cancer. At Dick’s request there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!