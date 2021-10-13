Obit Rebecca Stiefel

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Rebecca Stiefel

Rebecca Jo Stiefel, age 75, of Orange Park, Florida, and formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Palms Nursing and Rehab at Orange Park, Florida.

Memorials for Rebecca Jo Stiefel may be made to Angeline School of Opportunity and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com

