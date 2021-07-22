Obit Randolph Vent

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Randolph Vent

CAREY — Randolph “Randy” S. Vent, 70, of rural Upper Sandusky, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his residence.

At Randy’s request, there will be no visitation or service.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Randy’s family.

Condolences may be expressed by visiting StombaughBatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!