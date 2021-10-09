Obit Princess Penix

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Princess Penix

Princess K. Penix, age 87, of Kenton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her residence in Kenton.

Visitation for Princess K. Penix is 5-8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Tackett Cemetery, in Salyersville, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made to a humane society of choice in memory of Princess and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com

