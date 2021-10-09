Obit Princess Penix Posted on October 9, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Princess Penix Princess K. Penix, age 87, of Kenton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at her residence in Kenton. Visitation for Princess K. Penix is 5-8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Tackett Cemetery, in Salyersville, Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be made to a humane society of choice in memory of Princess and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351. Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!