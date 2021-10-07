Obit Patrick Landversicht

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The family of Patrick Joseph Landversicht is saddened to announce his passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. today at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Virgina, and a funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Virginia.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patrick Joseph Landversicht visit the tribute store at oman-funeral-home-crematory.tributestore.com

