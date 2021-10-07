Obit Patrick Landversicht Posted on October 7, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The family of Patrick Joseph Landversicht is saddened to announce his passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. today at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Virgina, and a funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Virginia. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patrick Joseph Landversicht visit the tribute store at oman-funeral-home-crematory.tributestore.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!