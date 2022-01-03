Obit Patricia Perkins

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Patricia Perkins

CAREY — Patricia Allene Perkins, 72, of Powell, passed away at 4:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, peacefully at her residence.

The family will receive family and friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Pat’s wish was to go back home. Therefore, the family will receive family and friends from 12-2 p.m. Thursday at Preston Funeral Home in Paintsville, Kentucky. The funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday at Preston Funeral Home, with pastors Frank Hackworth and Joseph Harmon officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Staffordsville, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carey First Freewill Baptist Church and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Pat’s family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

