Obit Patricia Parcher

Patricia Parcher

Patricia “Trish” Parcher, age 63, of Upper Sandusky, passed Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in the Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Manns officiating. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. During these trying times the family asks those attending to please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Heart Hospital, James Cancer Hospital or Wyandot Humane Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

