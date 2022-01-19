Obit Nancy Shane

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Nancy Shane

Nancy J. Shane, age 71, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Jan. 16, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

Funeral services for Nancy Shane are 11 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Don Clinger officiating. Burial will be at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, and one hour before service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Big Oak United Methodist Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

