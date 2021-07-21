Obit Myrtle Kalb

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FOREST — Myrtle B. Kalb, of Forest, died July 20, 2021, at her residence. She was 85.

A graveside service is 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Jackson Center Cemetery with the Rev. Gary T. Mulholland officiating. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the Clark Shields Funeral Home.

