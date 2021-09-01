Obit Mollie Brinson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Mollie Jean Brinson, age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Mollie Jean Brinson is 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Russell Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday and one hour before service time Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Special Olympics and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

