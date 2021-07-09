Obit Mitchell Bryant

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — O. Mitchell Bryant, 83, of rural Upper Sandusky, died at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the emergency room at Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Friends will be received from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Terry J. Summers officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

