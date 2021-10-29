Obit Minor Spitler

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Minor R. Spitler, age 100, of Upper Sandusky, died Oct. 27, 2021, at Fairhaven Health Care Community.

He was born Sept. 3, 1921, to the late Shaler and Flora (Gongwer) Spitler. He married Elma May Bowen on May 31, 1942, and they shared 77 years of marriage until her passing on Aug. 21, 2019.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Jeremy (Mandi) Spitler, Upper Sandusky; and Jocelyn Lehnhart, Sycamore; great-grandchildren Jared Lehnhart, Jakob Lehnhart, Jenna Spitler, Harley Shaum and Tori Spitler; a daughter-in-law, Connie Spitler, Upper Sandusky; and a sister Pauline, New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Spitler; a grandson-in-law, Jeremy Lehnhart; and brothers Kenneth, Dale, Ward and Bob Spitler.

Mr. Spitler was a U.S. Army Air Corps Veteran serving during World War II. He worked for Westinghouse for over 27 years.

He was a member of First Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council for several terms and was a member of the property committee.

Mr. Spitler was a life member of American Legion Post No. 225, and charter and life member of Selman Field Museum in Louisiana.

His hobbies were playing the harmonica, flying, boating and riding motorcycles.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Kathleen Shuck officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. before the funeral service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 East Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

(Pd.103021)