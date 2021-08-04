Obit Michael Hoy

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Michael “Mike” C. Hoy, age 49, of Marseilles, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Michael C. Hoy is 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at the Wharton, Richland, Union Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hannah’s House and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

